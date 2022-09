SHELTON — The Derby-Shelton Rotary's 38th annual Shelton Day will be returning on Oct. 2.

The event runs from 11 to 5 p.m., and club members are seeking sponsors, handmade vendors, food trucks, and businesses to participate in this event, which attracted some 5,000 people last year.

Proceeds from Shelton Day will benefit the Derby-Shelton Rotary Club which supports the communities of Shelton and Derby through special projects and grants to local organizations.

This year’s sponsors include Carey & Guarrera Real Estate; Curtiss-Ryan Honda; Wilson Insurance Agency; D’Addario Automotive; Hair After; Wooster St. Market; Connecticare; Jeff's Appliance; Moderna Barber Shop; Roma's Importing; Bad Sons Beer Company; Drones Over the Valley and Jones Winery.

For more information, email chair@sheltonday.org or call 203-751-5149.