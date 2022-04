SHELTON — American flags will soon fly in honor of the city’s “community heroes.”

The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club is hosting the first annual “Flags for Heroes” event, which will run from May 28 to June 14.

Club President Julie Blakeman said heroes may be veterans, current service members, first responders, public safety officials, teachers, coaches, essential workers, or family members. Heroes honored will be veterans, active service members, policeman, firefighters, or EMS workers.

“Flags for Heroes is an opportunity to honor those individuals who have served our country, our communities, and our families,” Blakeman said. “It is a thoughtful tribute and a breathtaking sight."

Individuals and organizations throughout our community are invited to sponsor one or more flags to honor their heroes.

Following the event, personalized commemorative tags will be delivered to all sponsors. The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club retains the flags for use at future events.

“What a wonderful way to show our love for those special people in our lives and to join with more than 100 others in such a moving and demonstrative way. I can’t wait to see all the flags proudly waving in the breeze,” said Linda Holmes-Hannon, member of the Derby-Shelton Rotary Club and Chair of the Flags for Heroes.

Proceeds from Flags for Heroes will benefit the Derby-Shelton Rotary Club which supports the community through special projects and grants to local organizations.

Donations to the Derby-Shelton Rotary are tax deductible to the full extent of the law. Visit www.derby-sheltonrotary.org to download an order form or purchase sponsorships. For more information, contact Chairperson Linda Holmes-Hannon at Linda.Holmes-Hannon@hilton.com or 203-650-2391.

All sponsors are invited to join the Derby-Shelton Rotary Club for a “Flags for Heroes” ceremony on the Riverwalk on June 11 at 11 a.m.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities and for membership information, contact Julie Blakeman at DSRotary@Derby-SheltonRotary.org, visit www.Derby-SheltonRotary.org, or search DSRotary on Facebook.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com