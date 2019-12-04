Ruling: Gender transition not a reason to deny name change

PHOENIX (AP) — The Court of Appeals made that ruling Tuesday in a decision that overturned a Yuma County Superior Court judge’s denial of a name-change petition.

The judge had ruled with elaborating that the requesting person hadn’t shown so-called good cause for the name-change request, and Court of Appeals said the judge’s stated reason for denying the request didn’t track with state law.

The appellate court said Arizona’s law on changing names doesn’t require a showing of good cause. It also said the requester satisfied the law’s disclosure requirements related to any financial commitments, felony convictions, pending charges or criminal intentions.