Rural Idaho parents plan private prom despite pandemic

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A rural Idaho high school isn't hosting a prom this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, so a group of parents planned to throw their own — promoting it with the tagline, “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody." But after getting calls from the school district and a local news organization, one organizer won't say if the event is still set for next month.

Chanall Astle, the parent of a Melba Junior-Senior High School student and one of the organizers, told the Idaho Statesman that the tagline was in reference to “The Great Gatsby,” which is the theme of the event. (The line does not make an appearance in “The Great Gatsby” novel written by F. Scott Fitzgerald, but it is the title of a song sung by Fergie and featured in the 2013 film adaptation of the movie).