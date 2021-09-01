Rural heart patients could face more hopelessness

Adults with heart disease living in a rural area, especially those who aren't married, may have more feelings of hopelessness, according to new research that calls for health care professionals to identify and counsel those at greatest risk.
Previous research shows up to half of people with heart disease report having feelings of hopelessness, which can more than triple the risk of death or heart attack. Compared to people in urban areas, people who live in rural communities already experience higher rates of other risk factors for heart disease, including high blood pressure, obesity, physical inactivity and cigarette smoking.