Russia evacuates 140 coal miners amid reports of a fire

MOSCOW (AP) — About 140 coal miners were being evacuated Sunday from a mine in the Russian region of Siberia amid reports of a fire in one of its sections. The news comes weeks after a devastating blast in another Siberian coal mine killed 51 people.

Emergency officials told Russia's Interfax news agency that a fire occurred in an abandoned mine gallery in the Anatoly Ruban coal mine in the Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia. Some 140 miners were being evacuated from the mine, even though the fire didn't pose a threat to their lives, Interfax reported.