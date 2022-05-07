Russia holds dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade May 7, 2022 Updated: May 7, 2022 6:28 a.m.
1 of30 Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take place at Moscow's Red Square on May 9 to celebrate 77 years of the victory in WWII. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of30 A Russian RS-24 Yars ballistic missile rolls in Red Square during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take place at Moscow's Red Square on May 9 to celebrate 77 years of the victory in WWII. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less 6 of30
8 of30 Russian warplanes fly over Red Square leaving trails of smoke in colours of the national flag during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take place at Moscow's Red Square on May 9 to celebrate 77 years of the victory in WWII. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less 9 of30
13 of30 Russian warplanes fly over Red Square during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take place at Moscow's Red Square on May 9 to celebrate 77 years of the victory in WWII. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
19 of30 Russian cossacks march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take place at Moscow's Red Square on May 9 to celebrate 77 years of the victory in WWII. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
20 of30 Russian army tanks roll during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take place at Moscow's Red Square on May 9 to celebrate 77 years of the victory in WWII. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less 21 of30
26 of30 Russian sailors march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take place at Moscow's Red Square on May 9 to celebrate 77 years of the victory in WWII. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less 27 of30
29 of30 Russian cossacks march ahead the dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take place in Sevastopol on May 9 to celebrate 77 years of the victory in WWII. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia held a dress rehearsal on Saturday for the military parade to commemorate Victory Day on May 9, when the country marks the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II.
This year’s Victory Day, which falls on Monday, won’t just honor a conflict that ended 77 years ago. Many Russians will be thinking about the thousands of troops in neighboring Ukraine. Signs of support for the military have grown across the country since Feb. 24, with the letter “Z” appearing on billboards and signs in the streets and subways, and on television and social media.