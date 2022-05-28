Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle YURAS KARMANAU and ELENA BECATOROS, Associated Press May 28, 2022 Updated: May 28, 2022 8:36 a.m.
Two couples kiss during their reunion after three months of war-related separation at the Kharkiv train station in eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 27, 2022.
In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, Russian forces are deployed in the town of Kolodyazi, approximately 11 kilometers northeast of Lyman, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Vehicles are positioned near buildings throughout the town.
A woman lights a candle at Kyiv Pechersk Lavra Monastery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, May 28, 2022. The leaders of the Orthodox churches in Ukraine that were affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church have announced on a statement they will sever ties with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
A Russian serviceman walks while guarding an area of the Mariupol Sea Port in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Friday, April 29, 2022. This photo was taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense.
A dog walks near a building destroyed by shelling in Kutuzivka, near Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 27, 2022.
A woman is carried from her home in an evacuation by volunteers of Vostok SOS charitable organisation in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 27, 2022. Volunteers have been racing to evacuate as many civilians as possible, particularly the elderly and those with mobility issues, as Russian forces make advances in the region.
A local resident Nikolai Kononenko, 67, opens the door of a bomb shelter in the village of Mayaky, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Resident Alexander, 67, checks the flat of his neighbour destroyed by shelling in Kutuzivka, near Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 27, 2022.
A woman fleeing from shelling waits in a stretcher to board an evacuation train at the train station, in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 27, 2022. Volunteers have been racing to evacuate as many civilians as possible, particularly the elderly and those with mobility issues, as Russian forces make advances in the region.
Local civilians gather to receive pure water distributed by Russian Emergency Situations Ministry in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 27, 2022, with the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant is in the background.
A Russian serviceman stands guarding an area of the Mariupol Sea Port in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Relatives and friends attend the funeral of Ukrainian serviceman Vitaliy Nejenits in Kharkiv cemetery, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 27, 2022.
A Ukrainian serviceman looks for dead bodies in the bushes, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Men work at repairing a building damaged by shelling in Makariv, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, May 27, 2022.
21 of21
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia asserted Saturday that its troops and separatist fighters had captured a key railway junction in eastern Ukraine, the second small city to fall to Moscow's forces this week as they fought to seize all of the country's contested Donbas region.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the city of Lyman had been “completely liberated” by a joint force of Russian soldiers and the Kremlin-backed separatists, who have waged war in the eastern region bordering Russia for eight years.
YURAS KARMANAU and ELENA BECATOROS