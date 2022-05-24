Russian soldier gets life for killing Ukrainian civilian ELENA BECATOROS, OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and RICARDO MAZALAN, Associated Press May 24, 2022 Updated: May 24, 2022 12:38 a.m.
1 of26 Russian Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin listens to his translator during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. The 21 year old soldier facing the first war crimes trial since the start of the war in Ukraine plead guilty on May 18 to killing an unarmed civilian. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of26 Undertakers lower the coffin of Ukrainian serviceman Oleksander Matyukhin, 32, in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 3 of26
4 of26 A woman, fleeing from an area near the front line in Donetsk, prepares to board a bus in Kurakhove, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. In the Donbas region, people continue to flee from towns and villages coming under heavy bombardment. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
5 of26 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy displayed on a screen as he addresses the audience from Kyiv on a screen during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Monday, May 23, 2022. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from May 22 until May 26, 2022. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 6 of26
7 of26 Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, near a prison in Olyonivka, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. More than 260 fighters, some severely wounded, were pulled from a steel plant on Monday that is the last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the city and transported to two towns controlled by separatists, officials on both sides said. AP Show More Show Less
8 of26 A Ukrainian serviceman stands in a trench in Kharkiv region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 9 of26
10 of26 People, fleeing from village of Novomykhailivka near the front line in Donetsk, board a mini bus in Kurakhove, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. In the Donbas region, people continue to flee from towns and villages coming under heavy bombardment. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
11 of26 A patient rests after undergoing surgery for injuries to his leg and abdomen caused by a mine explosion in Severodonetsk, at Kostyantynivka hospital, in Kostyantynivka, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 12 of26
13 of26 A man passes by Russian tanks destroyed in a recent battle against Ukrainians in the village of Dmytrivka, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
14 of26 Women walk to clean streets in Volnovakha, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. AP Show More Show Less 15 of26
16 of26 CORRECTS YEAR TO 2022 NOT 2020 An image taken with permission from the passport photo page of Russian diplomat Boris Bondarev. Bondarev, a veteran Russian diplomat to the U.N. Office at Geneva says he handed in his resignation before sending out a scathing letter on Monday May 23, 2022 to foreign colleagues inveighing against the “aggressive war unleashed” by President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. (Boris Bondarev via AP) AP Show More Show Less
17 of26 A couple walks out a subway station downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 18 of26
19 of26 Fabrics are spread across one of the shelled sections of the Barabashovo market in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
20 of26 People receive flour at a food donation spot in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 21 of26
22 of26 A woman walks past the Memorial Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in Russian-Ukrainian War in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
23 of26 Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, near a remand prison in Olyonivka, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. More than 260 fighters, some severely wounded, were pulled from a steel plant on Monday that is the last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the city and transported to two towns controlled by separatists, officials on both sides said. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less 24 of26
25 of26 People plant flowers in Independence Square, downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
26 of26
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian court sentenced a captured Russian soldier to the maximum penalty of life in prison for killing a civilian, and the Kremlin hinted that it may put on trial some of the fighters who surrendered at Mariupol’s steelworks.
Meanwhile, in a rare public expression of opposition to the war from the ranks of the Russian elite, a veteran Kremlin diplomat resigned and sent a scathing letter Monday to foreign colleagues in which he said of the invasion, “Never have I been so ashamed of my country as on Feb. 24."
ELENA BECATOROS, OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and RICARDO MAZALAN