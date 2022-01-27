Tim Ryan, not onstage, is early focus of Ohio Senate event JULIE CARR SMYTH, Associated Press Jan. 27, 2022 Updated: Jan. 27, 2022 10:43 p.m.
1 of8 Morgan Harper, right, a progressive Democrat running for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, speaks during a debate against Josh Mandel, a Republican former Ohio treasurer, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Morgan Harper, a progressive Democrat running for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, speaks during a debate against Josh Mandel, a Republican former Ohio treasurer, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Josh Mandel, a Republican former Ohio treasurer running for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, speaks during a debate against Morgan Harper, a progressive Democrat, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Josh Mandel, left, a Republican former Ohio treasurer running for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, argues with Julian Mack, a community organizer from Toledo, after Mandel debated Morgan Harper, a progressive Democrat, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Josh Mandel, left, a Republican former Ohio treasurer, and Morgan Harper, a progressive Democrat running for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, shake hands after a debate, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Tim Ryan wasn’t onstage when two of his competitors in Ohio’s U.S. Senate contest came together Thursday night for an unconventional debate, but his stature in the race featured prominently.
During the fiery hour-and-a-half event between Republican Josh Mandel and Democrat Morgan Harper, Mandel repeatedly attacked Ryan for failing to debate Harper so far and portrayed it as fundamental disrespect among state Democrats for their Black voter base.
