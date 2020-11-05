SC health officials warn of fall surge in COVID-19 cases

People line up to vote at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Columbia, S.C., early Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — As South Carolina health officials warn of a fall surge in COVID-19 cases, the state's capital city voted Thursday to extend and strengthen its ordinance requiring people to wear masks.

The new rule in Columbia increases the fine for not wearing a mask when required from $25 to $100 and requires them to be worn outdoors in crowded situations like busy sidewalks or waiting to get into a bar or restaurant.

City Council members did not discuss the new rules at length, but a number of officials have been upset about photos of crowds of University of South Carolina students without masks at outdoor parties or waiting to get into bars and clubs.

"We're not where we want to be," Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said of fighting the pandemic. “But we aren’t going to get here unless we act together.”

Some local governments in South Carolina have not renewed emergency mask ordnances, including Columbia's suburban neighbor to the west, Lexington. Masks rules there expire Sunday.

Horry County, which saw one of the first COVID-19 hot spots in the state early this summer, let its mask ordinance dissolve at the end of October despite pleas from Myrtle Beach and other cities in the county that the virus spread was not under control.

Top officials with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control plan to talk to reporters about the increase in cases Thursday afternoon, saying it is similar to concerning trends in other parts of the country.

South Carolina had one of the sharpest increases in COVID-19 cases over the summer before they were slowed by mask rules, better social distancing and fewer large gatherings, health officials said.

But the decline mostly stopped in late August and in the past two weeks, the number of new cases a day averaged over seven days has risen above 1,000.

The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 has been climbing too in almost every region of the state, according to DHEC.

Hospital beds are more than 80% occupied by people with the virus and other ailments, not leaving a lot of room if COVID-19 cases spike again, health officials said.

The percentage of positive tests continues to stay well above 10%, the level where experts worry the virus is not well contained.

South Carolina has reported more than 171,000 COVID-19 cases and 3,720 deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March, DHEC said.

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.

