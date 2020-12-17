Congressman cracks open beer in final US House speech

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — In his farewell speech to Congress on Thursday, freshman U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham of South Carolina made it one for the road, cracking open a can of beer in a toast to his fellow members in a sign-off of his brief tenure.
“For the betterment of this country, we have to come together, we have to sit down and listen to each other, and maybe even have a beer,” Cunningham, a Democrat, said, reaching into his suit jacket and pulling out a can. “In the spirit of bipartisanship, of cooperation, I raise this glass to my colleagues, both Democrats and Republicans."