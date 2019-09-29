SC to hold Silent Witness domestic violence ceremony Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's attorney general will again remember victims of domestic violence with a Statehouse memorial ceremony.

Attorney General Alan Wilson will read the name of every person killed in the state in a domestic violence incident Tuesday while a bell tolls and a life-sized silhouette representing the victim is carried to the Statehouse steps.

The Attorney General's Office has been holding the Silent Witness ceremony for 22 years. Last year, 41 silhouettes were placed on the steps honoring 2017 deaths, including one for potential unknown victims.

The Violence Policy Center says South Carolina ranked fifth in the rates of women killed by men in 2017. South Carolina has been in the top 10 for women murdered in each of the past 20 years.