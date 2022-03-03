SD Republican senators reject K-12 'divisive concept' ban

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Republican-controlled South Dakota Senate committee on Thursday dismissed Gov. Kristi Noem's proposal to ban public K-12 school curricula that compels people to feel “discomfort” based on their race.
The Senate Education Committee voted 4-3 to reject the proposal. The move, made by three Republicans and a Democrat, was a major blow to Noem's proposal, which she had touted as a repudiation of critical race theory. It could still be resurrected with widespread support in the full Senate.