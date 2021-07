PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A student who uttered the word “bomb” at school and said he wanted to kill someone while holding a pair of scissors shouldn’t have been found delinquent, the South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled.

KELO-TV reported that the court ruled unanimously Wednesday to reverse Circuit Judge Kent Shelton’s finding that the 15-year-old student's actions didn't meet the legal standards for making a terrorist threat.