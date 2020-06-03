SD universities: No in-person class after Thanksgiving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's public universities announced Wednesday they won’t have students return to campus after the Thanksgiving break in order to mitigate coronavirus infections.

The six public universities plan to bring students back to campus for classes in August, three days earlier than planned. But students will complete final exams remotely after the Thanksgiving break. The adjusted schedule will reduce student travel and the risk of coronavirus infections spreading on campus, said Regents President John W. Bastian.

“Everyone is looking for ways to successfully operate during a global pandemic and avoid the spread of this coronavirus wherever possible,” he said.

The universities will also hold classes on three holidays — Labor Day, Native American Day, and Veterans Day — to make up for the lost class time and to further discourage students from traveling.

The Board of Regents, which oversees the universities, said it plans to announce further measures to mitigate coronavirus infections.