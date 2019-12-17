SHS, SIS students earn superintendents award

Shelton High Principal Kathy Riddle and school Superintendent Chris Clouet with high school award-winners Christopher Belden and Ananya Yadav at the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents (CAPSS) Superintendent/Student Recognition Award ceremony.

Shelton Intermediate School eighth graders Marissa Manzo and Robin Uhrynowski and Shelton High seniors Christopher Belden and Ananya Yadav were awarded the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents (CAPSS) Superintendent/Student Recognition Award earlier this month.

School Superintendent Chris Clouet made the presentation as part of a program designed by school administrators to recognize students who have served their schools and communities while maintaining good scholastic progress.

The Superintendent/Student Recognition Program awards a Certificate of Excellence at the discretion of the local superintendent of schools according to a distribution formula set for all state school districts. Awards are generally given during American Education Week in order to provide a meaningful focus for each school district and to enhance the quality of the certificate, an announcement said.

Yadav has been acknowledged by the Harvard Club of Southern Connecticut and the Society of Women Engineers for her achievements.

“Her unrelenting efforts in school have placed her in the top of her graduating class. She is a gifted student, ambitious and involved, as evidenced by her participating in the Shelton High Spanish Club and robotics program,” states her CAPSS biography.

Belden, in the top 10 percent of his class academically, is in the National Honor Society and has earned several Student of the Month awards.

“He is heavily involved in his school and community. He attended CT Boys State, works on the lighting crew, and a valued member of the Marching Band and Color Guard. He is captain of the winter color guard this year. He volunteers at the local senior center and has had several part-time jobs,” states Belden’s bio.

Manzo has earned such acknowledgements as Student of the Month, Student of the Year, honor roll, academic excellence in business and the “Be the Nice Kid” award. She has also been selected to serve as student ambassador for Shelton Intermediate School and is a member of the Best Buddies program.

Outside of school, Manzo has performed in various productions at Center Stage Theatre, takes voice and piano lessons, and volunteers at both Center Stage and the Spooner House. She has also participated in fundraising events such as the TEAM. Inc. annual Festival of Trees and Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

Uhrynowski has earned such academic recognitions as Musician of Excellence, first-place science fair winner and honor roll for each marking period. He also spearheaded the creation of the GSA Club and has worked to promote LGBTQ awareness and tolerance. He is also a member of the school’s Student Diversity Council this year.

Uhrynowski, a captain of a premiere soccer team, is also a talented musician, playing guitar and bass guitar in the school’s jazz band and volunteering as an assistant musician at the Huntington United Methodist Church. He also volunteers at Edith Wheeler Memorial Library in Monroe as an assistant librarian as well as performing several community service events through Scouts.

CAPSS, the statewide school superintendents’ professional organization, is based in West Hartford and provides professional development, personal support, statewide conferences, legislative information, and educational services to its membership. The program was developed to strengthen the relationship between students and school administrators.﻿

