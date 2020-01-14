SHS announces December award winners

The Shelton High School December students of the month show off their certificates.

Shelton High School announced award winners for December.

The Students of the Month were Luke Barrozo, Allison Bonfiglio, Jase Aden Co, Brianna Correa, Michelle Cuellar, Alyssa Cyr, Rhianna de Andrade, Nathaniel Falcioni, Claire Foley, Jessica Foss, Michael Giovannini, Joseph Giovannini, Kaylee Gura, Maya Gzyms, Destiny Haray, Andalysha Herbert, Timothy Hilser, Florian Hurlbert, Josh Ilano, Josiah Kellogg, Daschel Kline, Ireneusz Koziol, Kaivon Leon, Keenan Lever, Jayla Lonesome-Richmond, Courtney Lutheran, Daria Maggi, Joshua Martinez, Avalina Maurati, Brian Modica, Ryan Pastiva, Kenny Pereira, Isiah Perez, Faith Tremblay, Nicholas Turco, Nathan Vargas, Jacob Villalobos, Emily Zerella and Alyssa Ziniak.

Two teachers earned co-teacher of the month honors. The winners were school nurses Bridgette Cordova and Melissa Dos Santos.