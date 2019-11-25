SHS announces top students, employee

Shelton High School recently announced its students of the month for October 2019.

Shelton High School has released its October students and employee of the month.

The student winners were Gianna Bacoulis, Bianca Belade, Samantha Boudreau, Kayla Calabrese, Anthony Carlucci, Thalia Charkalis, Joseph Ciambriello, Uriel Cortazo, Govanna Cuevas, Ava Cusmano, Connor Dapp, Alisa D’Eramo, Dominick Davis, Katherine Daxner, Emily Donis, Samuel Failla, Lexa Fernandes, Georgio Ghazal, Aiden Gius, Olivia Gomez, Jose Gonzalez, Aniya Greene, Neha Jayanna, Taaseen Khan, Melvin Kolenovic, Aleksandra Kozak, Dimitrios Kydes, Jesse Lisi, Gianna Loughman, Lydia Masulli, Jake Michelson, Joseph Morgan, Marcel Mweze, Amelia Nankervis, Sarah Panek, Lawrence Pirone, Elizabeth Porto, Benjamin Robinson, Nya J Rodrigues, Rylee Russo, Liam Saranich, Jared Sedlock, Annelyse Sherman, Giovana Silva, Edwin Tyler Smith, Trinity Soto, Aja-nei Stinson, Benjamin Tessier and Zoe Yoon.

English teacher Lynn Coffin was named employee of the month.