SHS named top students, teacher

Shelton High School recently named its students of the month and employee of the month for February.

The winning students Nicole Abbati, Jacob Bialek, Rachel Bishop, Sadie Brennen, Emma Buglione, Nicholas Carlucci, Jules Cayer, Shayaan Dabiran, Brian Dahdal, Alexandra D’Amico, Allison Dapp, Jacob Daxner, Christian Delgado-Santiago, Kylie Goulet, Devin Hunte, Anna Hynes, Nick Jackson, Jaclyn Jenco, Carlin Kestenbaum, Ashley Kichar, Rachel Kiman, Arianna Malick, Dajanise Martinez, Gianni Maurati, Alec Oko, Christian Olivarria, Ryleigh Pagluiso, Antonio Ricci, Gina Richitelli, Michael Sawan, Jake Sciongay, Tyler Thielen, Elaine Turiano, Peter Whaley, William Woods and Garret Zipperstein.

The school’s employee of the month is CTE teacher Carrie Frederick.