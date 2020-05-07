SHS senior Boyce earns Weller scholarship

Shelton High School senior Mackenzie Boyce has earned the $6,000 Weller Education Scholarship for the 2019-20 academic year.

Shelton High School senior Mackenzie Boyce has earned the $6,000 Weller Education Scholarship for the 2019-20 academic year.

The Weller Foundation Inc., a nonprofit organization that was established in 1962 to provide financial assistance to education, charitable, and civic organizations, established the scholarship in 2002.

Boyce is attending Manhattan College in the fall. She is majoring in childhood education with a double concentration in English and French. She is enrolled in the 4-plus-1 program which will enable her to complete her master’s degree in five years. She has also been recognized by Manhattan College as a LaSallian Honor Society member.

At Shelton High, Boyce is a member of the drama club, French club and the varsity cheer team. She was named as a CIAC All-State cheerleader last year.

The purpose of this annual scholarship is to recognize and financially assist a senior who has chosen a course of study leading to a degree in teaching in a public or private elementary or secondary school. Qualified applicants from the five eligible high schools - Joel Barlow, Masuk, Newtown, Shelton and Trumbull - compete for this one award.

Eligibility requirements include that applicants must have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 out of 4.0 or a class rank in the top 20 percent at the end of 11th grade of high school and a minimum SAT score of 1160 and/or an ACT score of 22. The award recipient is chosen based upon the applicant’s ability to demonstrate a commitment to the education field as a career and their potential success as an elementary or secondary school teacher. Several criteria outlined in the application package assisted the judges in choosing this year's award recipient.