Charter Revision Commission members will be named next month — and Shelton High School senior and past aldermen candidate Matt McGee wants on.

McGee, a Democrat who was unsuccessful in his bid to win a Third Ward seat on the Board of Aldermen in November, has a petition on Change.org seeking support for a spot on the Charter Revision Commission. Once he has 100 signatures, McGee will submit it to the aldermen.

He had 74 signatures through midday Tuesday.

The Board of Aldermen will vote to create a new Charter Revision Commission at its regular meeting on Jan. 9. A two-thirds vote of the Board of Aldermen is required to form the commission. Once formed, the aldermen will name its members.

“Shelton deserves representation that is committed to doing the job well and informing their constituents not only of the progress being made, but also of the full implications of all charter revisions in order to make a well-informed vote come November 2021,” stated McGee on the petition site.

“Shelton also deserves diverse representation,” added McGee. “The youth of our city deserve a seat at the table regarding any charter revision that will affect those that have grown up in and will continue to call Shelton home for years to come.”

Board President John Anglace Jr., said no more than four of the seven members can be from one political party. The commission will be charged with completing its work and presenting a draft report to the aldermen so it can be placed in the 2021 municipal election ballot.

The commission must hold two public hearings — the first before the group beginning its work, the second after a draft report has been submitted to the Board of Aldermen. Anglace said the aldermen must also hold a public hearing on any recommended charter changes before it goes to a vote.

Anglace said the last charter revision was completed in 2012, so “commencing the process at this time will bring us within the 10-year period. Since our Plan of Conservation and Development is reviewed on a 10-year cycle, it would be appropriate to conduct review of the charter on the same or similar cycle.”

At this point, Anglace said the Board of Aldermen’s responsibility is to appoint or not appoint a commission.

“By statute, the commission will decide their subject review agenda,” said Anglace. “The appointing authority has a role, but at this point in the process, we believe it appropriate to create the commission and let them get on with the process to provide everyone with subject suggestions. The Board of Aldermen will have plenty of opportunity to comment later.”

