SHS student earns DAR Good Citizen honor

A Shelton student was among those honored by the Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Madison Mackniak of Shelton High School earned the organization’s DAR Good Citizen Award.

Each student, chosen by his or her respective school, submits information about their public service to the community, school or church, and writes an essay of no more than 500 words. The students will be given a DAR Good Citizen pin, certificate and recognition card.

The DAR Good Citizen Award and Scholarship Contest were created in 1934 to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The program is open to all high school seniors enrolled in public or private schools accredited by the state. The awards are presented annually to outstanding high school seniors who demonstrate the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

The DAR is a women’s service organization dedicated to historic preservation, education and patriotism. Any woman older than 18 who can prove lineal descent to an ancestor who served in the American Revolution is a prospective member. For more information, visit www.sarahriggshumphreysDAR.org.