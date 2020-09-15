SHS students earn AP Scholar honors

SHELTON — More than 100 high school students earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP exams, interim Shelton High Principal Kathy Riddle announced this week.

The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on students’ performance on AP exams.

Two students, Rachel Brown and Ananya Yadav, qualified as National AP Scholars by earning an average grade of 4 or higher on a five-point scale on all AP exams taken, and grades of 4 or higher on eight or more of the exams.

Thirty-eight students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are Brandon Acervida, Narmer Bazile, Tej Bidja, William Bronson, Michael Brown, Rachel Brown, Emma Buglione, Mia Camerino, Jules Cayer, Johnnathan Cho, Owen Corbett, Brian Dahdal, Joseph Davis, Destiny Haray, Florian Hurlbert, Jessica Jayakar, Dustin Keller, Emanuel Louime, Arianna Malick, Matthew McGee, Jenna Melanson, Brian Modica, Eric Modica, Diya Patel, Kevin Platt, Elizabeth Porto, Deepthi Prakash, Robert Quevedo, Samantha Rago, William Riordan, Michael Sawan, Ian Sevillano, Margaret Smalick, Leya Vohra, Tori Weed, Jessica Wurms, Ananya Yadav and Zoe Yoon.

Twenty students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average grade of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. These students are Joseph Agreda, James Baklik, Mackenzie Boyce, Patrick Burden, Mia Chen, Ria Dalvi, Mia Dioguardi, Spencer Hatfield, Ashley Jacob, Christopher Jiang, Taaseen Khan, Jeff Lim, Jinxia Lin, Carolyn Maher, Pauline Diane Makinano, Haley Oko, Greta Parkes, Melaina Roberto, Sidney Shanahan and Victoria Villalobos.

Fifty-two students were awarded an AP Scholar award by earning an average grade of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on three or more of these exams. These students are Christopher Belden, Aaron Chandir, Caileigh Cisero, Kate Clomiro, Daniel Connolly, Matthew Cristiano, Alyssa Cyr, Olivia Darby, Jacob Daxner, Michael Deleo, Hanna Farag, Claire Foley, Melinda Frost, Michael Giovannini, Carly Hajducky, Melissa Hunyadi, Arvin Islam, Anoushka Jayasuriya, Adeline Kim, Teawon Kim, Nell Komorowski, Vanessa Lewis, Jesse Lisi, Ainsley Lougal, Nico Marini, Michael Monaco, Joseph Morgan, Suhaas Nadella, Amelia Nankervis, Ryan Nettle, Danny Nguyen, Alexander Nip, David Niski, Erika Olson, Clarissa Pierre, Lawrence Pirone, Deepak Prakash, Aliye Reinhardt, Elizabeth Richmond, Sean Sampaio, Mark Schiavo, Virginia Sebas, Isabela Silva, Brendan Smith, Gladiola Teodori, Jacqueline Turiano, Timothy Weinmayr, Cora Welsh, Iris White, Kyle Young, Joshua Zamani and Garrett Ziperstein.

In the 2019-20 school year, 351 Shelton High School students took 598 examinations as part of the College Board Advanced Placement program.