SHS to play host to fashion show

The Shelton High School DECA Chapter will host its annual “DECA On-Air” talent and fashion show on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Tickets are $8 for students, $10 for others and will be on sale at the door that evening and during lunch waves at SHS. Proceeds benefit Children’s Miracle Network and the SHS DECA Chapter members. The event sponsors are Paul Mitchell School and Camillo Tuxedo.