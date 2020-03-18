SHS track open, no more than 50 allowed at any one time

The Shelton High School track will soon be open for those residents looking to get out for some fresh air and exercise.

City Public Safety & Emergency Management Services Director Michael A. Maglione said the track will be open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning Friday, March 20. An attendant will be present, according to Maglione, to keep the numbers on site limited to 50 people or less at any one time.

Residents are asked to bring identification to prove residency. Walkers or runners will be allowed on the track. No pets, equipment, strollers, food, or any drink other than water will be allowed on the track. The turf field will not be available. For more information, call 203-925-8422. The cancellation line is 203-331-4120.

Mayor Mark Lauretti, in a statement released Tuesday, March 17, said that City Hall, parks and trails, the senior center, and libraries will remain open, while urging residents to practice social distancing and remain home if feeling ill.

“The city of Shelton continues to be in frequent communication with the state of Connecticut and is taking precautions to protect all residents, businesses, visitors, employees and first responders,” said Lauretti.

Shelton City Hall will remain open, according to Lauretti, but will continue to follow social distancing practices and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols. Shelton schools were closed on Friday, March 13, and will be closed until further notice.

“It is imperative for all residents who are experiencing signs of illness to refrain from leaving their homes and consult with their physician,” said Lauretti . “In addition, we would like to remind residents about the importance of using social distancing and measures which have been set forth by the Department of Public Health.”

Parks & Recreation programs at the Shelton Community Center are canceled, and the pool, gymnasium and fitness rooms are closed. Outside organizations holding activities, with fewer than 50 people, will be held, unless canceled by the organization.

The Shelton Senior Center remains open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, until further notice. Members of the senior center can reserve a lunch by calling the center between 9 and 10:30 a.m. to schedule a lunch pickup. Shelton libraries will remain open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and closed on Saturday. All scheduled library programs have been canceled.

All city parks, playgrounds and trails will remain open, and normal trash pickup will continue as scheduled.

Lauretti said emergency services will continue to respond to 9-1-1 and calls for service using enhanced procedures to keep first responders and community members safe. The police department will be taking reports over the telephone for minor issues or incidents which would not require an officer to visit a home or business, added the mayor.

“We will be monitoring the current situation daily and will make adjustments as necessary,” said Lauretti.

The city will be providing updates on the virus and its preparation efforts as it relates to the community on the city website at www.cityofshelton.org. For the most up-to-date information about COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov, www.ct.gov/coronavirus, www.cityofshelton.org or dial 2-1-1.

