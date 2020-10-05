Shelton Intermediate School community member tests positive for COVID, school remains open

Exterior, Shelton Intermediate School, in Shelton, Conn. Aug. 9, 2016. Exterior, Shelton Intermediate School, in Shelton, Conn. Aug. 9, 2016. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton Intermediate School community member tests positive for COVID, school remains open 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — A Shelton Intermediate School community member has tested positive for COVID-19, but the school will remain open, according to interim Superintendent Beth Smith.

Smith said the district was notified Sunday of the positive test.

“The individual has not been at the school since Tuesday, Sept. 29,” Smith said. “The Naugatuck Valley Health Department is in the process of contact tracing and will notify any individuals who have had contact with the person who tested positive.

“It is not necessary to close the school at this time,” Smith added.

Smith said upon hearing of the positive test, district officials immediately began working with state and local health officials. She said that all procedures and protocol have been and will continue to be followed.

“The health and wellbeing of our students, staff, parents and the community remains our top priority,” Smith said.

This is the first such positive test since two Elizabeth Shelton School community members reportedly tested positive only days after the opening of school on Sept. 8.

One day before that announcement, Smith informed staffers that three district employees — one a Shelton High staffer — are self-quarantining while awaiting test results.

Guidance from the state Department of Education and the state Department of Public Health advises that individuals who may have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 to self-quarantine for 14 days from last exposure to the infected person.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com