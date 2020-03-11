SIS honors students for effort, character

Shelton Intermediate School students Caden Mitchell, Ella Welsh and Lauren Dreyer, part of Team Acceptance, were among the school's honored students in December.

Shelton Intermediate School recently honored its students of the month and character award winners for December.

The students of the month were Ella Welsh and Caden Mitchell (Team Acceptance); Hartley Ferro and Benjamin Souza (Team Fortitude); Kelly Caruso and Lucas Kellogg (Team Resilience); Elena Gasbarro and Zaid Vohra (Team Compassion); Rachel Camiglio and Cole Targowski (Team Perserverance); Elizabeth Rollinson and Jack Gloria (Team Determination); Esther Park and Matthew Sahagun (Team Integrity); Erin Doyle and Dominic DiMauro (Team Unity); and Isabelle Acervida and Andrew Moore (Unified Arts).

The “What You Do Matters” character awards went to Lauren Dreyer (Team Acceptance); Christiano Pappano (Team Fortitude); Alexander Baneat (Team Resilience); Kevin Torres (Team Compassion); Gianna Muscarella (Team Perseverance); Elijah Nastu (Team Determination); Emma D’Angelo (Team Integrity); Trinity King (Team Unity); and Kayla Kilincoglu, Paul Nguyen (Unified Arts).