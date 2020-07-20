SIS honors students for excellence in academics, Unified Arts
SHELTON - Numerous intermediate school students were recently recognized for their work this past school year.
Shelton Intermediate School Principal Dina Marks honored the following as Students of the Year for the 2019-20 school year:
Samantha Atkinson and John Darmiento (Team Determination); Lily Banks and Paul Zint (Team Integrity); Brooke Moura and Joseph Yearsley (Team Perseverance); Erin Doyle and Dillon Durante (Team Unity); Arba Kacorri and Dimitri Mysirlidis (Team Acceptance); Megan Renda and Zaid Vohra (Team Compassion); Kristina Bratz and Cory Bruce-Tagoe (Team Fortitude); and Saffron Hallett and Alexander Baneat (Team Resilience).
This program is designed to recognize a student from each team who has demonstrated good citizenship, positive attitude and excellence in academics and activities, according to Marks.
Teachers nominate students monthly, along with providing reasons for their nomination. Team teachers then vote, and winners are selected. At the end of the year, all Students of the Month become eligible to be voted Students of the Year.
Grade 7 awards
The following seventh grade students have shown excellence in academics:
Language Arts - Gizel Moonrose, Isabella Buchetto, Andrew Kopchick, Julia Parkosewich
Math - Anna Baltsevych, Imani Cort, Salina Clemente
Pre-Algebra - Victoria Lee, Dominic Durante, Alec Marini
Algebra - Mark Gebuza, Shreya Yadav
Science - Gwendolyn Leonard, Imani Cort, Katie Nam, Veronika Vorontsova
Social Studies - Lauren Dreyer, Daniella Berry, Brooklyn Neff, Ryan Delgado
All Subjects - David Tsytko, Abigail Park, Cole Ostrosky, Olivia Jansen
The following students were honored for showing the most improvement in academics:
Language Arts - Madison Heron, Jayce Reyes, Christian Jorge, Ryan Almeida
Math - Christian Marini, Yousef Khalifa, Nicholas McCarten
Pre-Algebra - Jonathan Samedi, Aeowyn Messere
Algebra - Lillian Miller, Matthew Robinson
Science - Dante Ventresca, Aidyn Long, Anthony Rivera, Samuel Jones
Social Studies - Raul Flores, Jannat Chughatta, Arianna Franzese, Benjamin Argraves
All Subjects - William Mallette, Mustafa Ghafoor, Bella Winter, Diara Navarro
The following students earned Student of the Year awards for excellence in Unified Arts:
2D Art & Illustration - Sarah Quan, Kevin Torres
3D Art & Design - Brianna Stewart, Alexander Kiely
Business Technology - Reese McKinnon, Dimitri Mysirlidis
Communications Technology - Daniella Berry, Shane Colligan
Exploring World Cultures - Abigail Park, Gwendolyn Leonard
Band - Megan Renda, Matthew Robinson
String Ensemble - Shreya Yadav, Eric Pacheco
Jazz Choir - Olivia Jansen, Arba Kacorri
Music Production - Kristina Bratz, Dante Ventresca
The Inventor’s Lab - Julia Parkosewich, Alexander Baneat
Life Lab - Emma Bookbinder, Samuel Jones
STEM Automation & Robotics - Jordan Hanyecz, Teniola Danmola
Video Game Design - Leila Brown, Christiano Pappano
Physical Education - Sadie Balocca, Cole Ostrosky
Effort - Hailey Frischstein, Sebastian Vasquez, Anayzhia Lugo, Michael Lopez, Andrew Moore, Noah Sciongay, Prerna Vinay, Johnathan Moscato
Grade 8 awards
The following students were honored for showing the most improvement in academics:
Language Arts - Angela Bazylevych, Isabele Andrade, Tessanie Alicea, Morgan Bucherati
Science - Zyair Jolivette, Michael Bennett, Elizabeth Cleary, Alexandria Jarvais
Social Studies - Leslye Velez, Nikos Papanikolaou, Joao Sousa, Melanie Garcia
Algebra II - Kate McPadden
Algebra I - Paden Larkins, Michael Kinik, Sophie Lubis
Pre-Algebra - LeAnn Francois, Reed Clomiro, Elizabeth Cayer, Silas Dedrick
The following eighth grade students have shown excellence in academics:
Language Arts - Rachel Camiglio, Isabelle Acervida, Kaelyn Horn, Maya Giampaolo
Science - Patricia Fraser, Amy Naylor, Adam Klein, Ava Vojtek
Social Studies - Rachel Ravi, John Darmiento, Robin Uhrynowski, Kate Neary
Algebra II - Luke Sanborn
Algebra I - Elizabeth Rollinson, Paul Zint, Mikhail Rodov
Pre-Algebra - Jennifer Sigrist, Lillya Akande, Patrick Carroll, Julianna Bojnec
Citizenship Awards - Matthew Boivin, Marissa Manzo, Ilaina Macari, Roberto DeSantis
Consistent Effort - Gianna Muscarella, William Schiappa, Noah Jackson, Elena Salluhi
The following students were honored for excellence in Unified Arts:
2D Art & Illustration - Alysa Macari, Nathaniel Ramos
3D Art & Design - Maja Shallow, Joshua Hayes
Business Technology - Ava Kavasansky, Charles McSherry
Communications Technology - Amy Naylor, Ryan Barton
Exploring World Cultures - Gianna Muscarella
Spanish I - Lillya Akande, Elizabeth Rollinson
French I - Rachel Ravi, John Quevedo
Italian I - Lily Banks, Aiden Welch
Band - Lily Banks, Robin Uhrynowski
String Ensemble - Madalyn Paige
Jazz Choir - Sarina Bialek, Miriam Wulff
Music Production - Julia Collings, Joseph Vostinak
The Inventor’s Lab - Marissa Manzo, Aidan Plavecki
Life Lab - Emma D’Angelo, John Darmiento
STEM Automation & Robotics - Rose Thomas, Nikolaus Wirth
Video Game Design - Maja Shallow, Edward Goncalves
Physical Education - Maja Shallow, Dillon Durante
