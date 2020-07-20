SIS honors students for excellence in academics, Unified Arts

Exterior, Shelton Intermediate School, in Shelton, Conn. Aug. 9, 2016. Exterior, Shelton Intermediate School, in Shelton, Conn. Aug. 9, 2016. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close SIS honors students for excellence in academics, Unified Arts 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON - Numerous intermediate school students were recently recognized for their work this past school year.

Shelton Intermediate School Principal Dina Marks honored the following as Students of the Year for the 2019-20 school year:

Samantha Atkinson and John Darmiento (Team Determination); Lily Banks and Paul Zint (Team Integrity); Brooke Moura and Joseph Yearsley (Team Perseverance); Erin Doyle and Dillon Durante (Team Unity); Arba Kacorri and Dimitri Mysirlidis (Team Acceptance); Megan Renda and Zaid Vohra (Team Compassion); Kristina Bratz and Cory Bruce-Tagoe (Team Fortitude); and Saffron Hallett and Alexander Baneat (Team Resilience).

This program is designed to recognize a student from each team who has demonstrated good citizenship, positive attitude and excellence in academics and activities, according to Marks.

Teachers nominate students monthly, along with providing reasons for their nomination. Team teachers then vote, and winners are selected. At the end of the year, all Students of the Month become eligible to be voted Students of the Year.

Grade 7 awards

The following seventh grade students have shown excellence in academics:

Language Arts - Gizel Moonrose, Isabella Buchetto, Andrew Kopchick, Julia Parkosewich

Math - Anna Baltsevych, Imani Cort, Salina Clemente

Pre-Algebra - Victoria Lee, Dominic Durante, Alec Marini

Algebra - Mark Gebuza, Shreya Yadav

Science - Gwendolyn Leonard, Imani Cort, Katie Nam, Veronika Vorontsova

Social Studies - Lauren Dreyer, Daniella Berry, Brooklyn Neff, Ryan Delgado

All Subjects - David Tsytko, Abigail Park, Cole Ostrosky, Olivia Jansen

The following students were honored for showing the most improvement in academics:

Language Arts - Madison Heron, Jayce Reyes, Christian Jorge, Ryan Almeida

Math - Christian Marini, Yousef Khalifa, Nicholas McCarten

Pre-Algebra - Jonathan Samedi, Aeowyn Messere

Algebra - Lillian Miller, Matthew Robinson

Science - Dante Ventresca, Aidyn Long, Anthony Rivera, Samuel Jones

Social Studies - Raul Flores, Jannat Chughatta, Arianna Franzese, Benjamin Argraves

All Subjects - William Mallette, Mustafa Ghafoor, Bella Winter, Diara Navarro

The following students earned Student of the Year awards for excellence in Unified Arts:

2D Art & Illustration - Sarah Quan, Kevin Torres

3D Art & Design - Brianna Stewart, Alexander Kiely

Business Technology - Reese McKinnon, Dimitri Mysirlidis

Communications Technology - Daniella Berry, Shane Colligan

Exploring World Cultures - Abigail Park, Gwendolyn Leonard

Band - Megan Renda, Matthew Robinson

String Ensemble - Shreya Yadav, Eric Pacheco

Jazz Choir - Olivia Jansen, Arba Kacorri

Music Production - Kristina Bratz, Dante Ventresca

The Inventor’s Lab - Julia Parkosewich, Alexander Baneat

Life Lab - Emma Bookbinder, Samuel Jones

STEM Automation & Robotics - Jordan Hanyecz, Teniola Danmola

Video Game Design - Leila Brown, Christiano Pappano

Physical Education - Sadie Balocca, Cole Ostrosky

Effort - Hailey Frischstein, Sebastian Vasquez, Anayzhia Lugo, Michael Lopez, Andrew Moore, Noah Sciongay, Prerna Vinay, Johnathan Moscato

Grade 8 awards

The following students were honored for showing the most improvement in academics:

Language Arts - Angela Bazylevych, Isabele Andrade, Tessanie Alicea, Morgan Bucherati

Science - Zyair Jolivette, Michael Bennett, Elizabeth Cleary, Alexandria Jarvais

Social Studies - Leslye Velez, Nikos Papanikolaou, Joao Sousa, Melanie Garcia

Algebra II - Kate McPadden

Algebra I - Paden Larkins, Michael Kinik, Sophie Lubis

Pre-Algebra - LeAnn Francois, Reed Clomiro, Elizabeth Cayer, Silas Dedrick

The following eighth grade students have shown excellence in academics:

Language Arts - Rachel Camiglio, Isabelle Acervida, Kaelyn Horn, Maya Giampaolo

Science - Patricia Fraser, Amy Naylor, Adam Klein, Ava Vojtek

Social Studies - Rachel Ravi, John Darmiento, Robin Uhrynowski, Kate Neary

Algebra II - Luke Sanborn

Algebra I - Elizabeth Rollinson, Paul Zint, Mikhail Rodov

Pre-Algebra - Jennifer Sigrist, Lillya Akande, Patrick Carroll, Julianna Bojnec

Citizenship Awards - Matthew Boivin, Marissa Manzo, Ilaina Macari, Roberto DeSantis

Consistent Effort - Gianna Muscarella, William Schiappa, Noah Jackson, Elena Salluhi

The following students were honored for excellence in Unified Arts:

2D Art & Illustration - Alysa Macari, Nathaniel Ramos

3D Art & Design - Maja Shallow, Joshua Hayes

Business Technology - Ava Kavasansky, Charles McSherry

Communications Technology - Amy Naylor, Ryan Barton

Exploring World Cultures - Gianna Muscarella

Spanish I - Lillya Akande, Elizabeth Rollinson

French I - Rachel Ravi, John Quevedo

Italian I - Lily Banks, Aiden Welch

Band - Lily Banks, Robin Uhrynowski

String Ensemble - Madalyn Paige

Jazz Choir - Sarina Bialek, Miriam Wulff

Music Production - Julia Collings, Joseph Vostinak

The Inventor’s Lab - Marissa Manzo, Aidan Plavecki

Life Lab - Emma D’Angelo, John Darmiento

STEM Automation & Robotics - Rose Thomas, Nikolaus Wirth

Video Game Design - Maja Shallow, Edward Goncalves

Physical Education - Maja Shallow, Dillon Durante

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com