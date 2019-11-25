SIS to host internet safety forum Dec. 16

A program titled Internet Safety & Social Media Awareness, sponsored by the Connecticut State Police and Shelton Police Department, will be Monday, Dec. 16, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Shelton Intermediate School.

Trooper Kate Cummings will host the free presentation for parents, caregivers and community members. Attendees will receive information on current social media trends, problematic adolescent online behaviors and free tips to keep families safe online.

Cummings is a Connecticut state trooper who is currently assigned to the Connecticut State Police Training Academy as the statewide D.A.R.E. coordinator and school resource officer. She collaborates with the State Police Public Information Office as a social media representative.

She was assigned to Troop I-Bethany upon graduation from the State Police Academy and spent three years as a full-time school resource officer with the Connecticut Technical High School System. Prior to joining the Connecticut State Police, Cummings spent five years as a state adult probation officer where she supervised high-risk sex offenders in the community.

RSVP to rgydus@sheltonpublicschools.org.