Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty speaks at a polling place Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Brentwood, Tenn. Hagerty and Dr. Manny Sethi are competing to become the GOP nominee in the race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about the Tennessee Senate election, which incorrectly reported James Mackler had won the Democratic nomination. AP will publish a corrected version of the story.