Saints' Lattimore pleads guilty to misdemeanor gun charge

Gary McCullough/AP

CLEVELAND (AP) — New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in Cleveland, where police said he had a loaded handgun during a traffic stop but failed to inform an officer that he was carrying a concealed weapon.

The 25-year-old Cleveland native pleaded guilty last week to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon, according to Cuyahoga County court records. A six-month jail sentence was suspended, and he was put on probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.