Saints player, wife gain popularity for comedic TikToks

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As Juwan and Chanen Johnson stroll through Bywater on a scorching Sunday afternoon, they carry an odd accessory: a tripod. The Johnsons are on the hunt for a filming location where they’ll create a new video for their 2 million TikTok followers.
After assessing the aesthetic qualities of a space outside a restaurant, Chanen selects a wall of greenery as their backdrop. Juwan, a second-year player for the New Orleans Saints, secures his phone in the tripod and hits record. Then, the couple proceeds to jump, crouch and glide in every direction, as if they’re in some kind of intensive aerobics class.