Saisystems Digital releases telemed app for post-acute care

Manoj Wadhwani has been named president of Shelton-based Saisystems International. Manoj Wadhwani has been named president of Shelton-based Saisystems International. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Saisystems Digital releases telemed app for post-acute care 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON - Saisystems Digital announced the release of their telemedicine application for Post-Acute practices.

SNFConnect is a HIPAA compliant post-acute care communication system that enables secure, text, telephonic, video messaging and telehealth visits.

“Our clients are providing care for the most at-risk segment of the population and when COVID-19 forced facilities to restrict access, we needed to provide a solution to maintain that care,” said Manoj Wadhwani, president of Saisystems International.

“After the success of the initial release,” added Wadhwani, “we knew we were ready to make SNFConnect available to a broader audience.”

The SNFConnect application features telemedicine visits with full transparency and detailed logging. The app provides one touch connection between the post-acute facilities and the providers with seamless transition from messaging to video session. The app can be integrated with Saisystems billEHR and other programs for follow up visits and encounter billing integration.

The app is available for download from Google Play and the Apple App Store. To claim a free month trial, visit https://www.thesnfist.com/try-snfconnect/.