Salt Lake City museum examines artifacts deemed racist

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Often considered collectable by vintage sellers, objects that display racial imagery can be found on kitchen tables, in pantries, on sports jerseys, in boxes of your grandma’s old knickknacks and in secondhand stores. And now, they can also be found at The Leonardo.
In one case at the museum sits a 1930s edition of “Snake Eyes,” billed as “a lively party game.” The box features caricatures of a Black man and woman, with exaggerated lips and cartoonishly large eyes. In another case is a collection of “Sleeping Mexican” figurines, dozing under their sombreros. On a shelf sits a box of Aunt Jemima brand pancake mix, but it isn’t vintage — this is the same image of a smiling Black “mammy” that, until recently, you’d see in many grocery stores.