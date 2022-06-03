San Francisco could vote out progressive DA in heated recall JANIE HAR, Associated Press June 3, 2022 Updated: June 3, 2022 1:49 a.m.
1 of12 San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin ponders a reporter's question at his recall campaign headquarters in San Francisco on May 26, 2022. Politically liberal San Francisco could vote out one of the most progressive prosecutors in the country nearly three years after he was elected. Boudin's time in office coincided with a pandemic in which brutal attacks against Asian seniors and viral footage of rampant shoplifting fueled a rare campaign to remove him. Eric Risberg/AP Show More Show Less
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s progressive district attorney, elected on a platform of reducing incarceration, faces a recall election driven by a pandemic in which brutal attacks against Asian seniors and viral footage of smash-and-grab robberies tested residents’ famously liberal political bent.
Recall proponents say Boudin is inexperienced and ideologically inflexible, often seeking to avoid charging criminals and siding with offenders over victims. His prosecutors are not permitted to seek cash bail, try juveniles as adults or seek longer sentences for perpetrators with gang affiliations.