San Francisco plan returns seniors to school for just a day

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — After a full year of distance learning, San Francisco’s high school seniors will get to return to classrooms for “at least one day" before graduation in a deal between teachers and the school district that drew quick criticism.
The teachers union announced the “exciting news” last weekend that the Class of 2021 will be able to return to classrooms starting Friday. But it left out the details: It calls for seniors to come back to school “for at least one day before the end of the school year,” there will be no in-person instruction and just two of the city’s 15 high schools will be reopened, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday.