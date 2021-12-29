San Francisco to require boosters for certain workers Dec. 29, 2021 Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 7:16 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this March 25, 2021, file photo Healthcare workers tend to people in cars at a drive up vaccination center at City College of San Francisco during the coronavirus pandemic. San Francisco will now require law enforcement in certain settings and other people in higher-risk workplaces to receive a coronavirus booster by Feb. 1, 2022, the city announced Wednesday, Dec. 29, as the omicron variant wreaks havoc across the country. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Dublin, Calif. San Francisco will now require law enforcement in certain settings and other people in higher-risk workplaces to receive a coronavirus booster by Feb. 1, 2022, the city announced Wednesday, Dec. 29, as the omicron variant wreaks havoc across the country. (Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group via AP, File) Ray Chavez/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco will now require law enforcement in certain settings and other people in higher-risk workplaces to receive a coronavirus booster by Feb. 1, the city announced Wednesday, as the omicron variant wreaks havoc across the country.
The move comes more than a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state will require California's roughly 2.5 million health care workers to get their booster shots by Feb. 1 or risk losing their jobs.
