Sanders, Warren upend how Democrats raise money

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a gun safety forum in Las Vegas. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren raked in more cash over the past three months than any of their Democratic rivals.

WASHINGTON (AP) — There's big money in thinking small.

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren raked in more cash over the past three months than any of their rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination. And it's not because they've been working the big-donor fundraising circuit.

The Vermont and Massachusetts senators have upended the way Democratic presidential candidates can raise tens of millions of dollars. Rather than schmooze with wealthy donors, they raise money through small online donations.

But the small dollar phenomenon may be overstated. Many of the biggest Democratic donors haven't taken sides in the crowded primary.

And the ultimate nominee will still likely need to turn to traditional ways of raising money to compete against President Donald Trump.