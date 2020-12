White Hill Fire Company / Contributed photo

SHELTON — Santa, escorted by his firefighting elves, rode through the city’s White Hills section Saturday collecting toys for those less fortunate this holiday season. And Kris Kringle got quite a haul.

“This is one of the best toy drives that we have had in the past 30 years,” White Hills volunteer firefighter and Toys 4 Kids coordinator Mike Kellett said. “We are lucky to have wonderfully generous friends and neighbors here in White Hills as well as your support.”