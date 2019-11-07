Sanzo to host Center Stage’s Comedy Club

Stefano Sanzo Stefano Sanzo Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Sanzo to host Center Stage’s Comedy Club 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Comedian Stefano Sanzo will play host to two hours of laughs at the premier performance of Comedy Club at Center Stage on Saturday, Nov. 16.

This one-night-only performance will feature Sanzo - a veteran of stand-up comedy, theater and his podcast, “Goodnuff with Stefano Sanzo” - and three fellow comedians. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. It is a ‘bring your own refreshments event’ with cabaret style seating.

“I love stand-up comedy,” said Sanzo. “I believe one if the greatest pursuits in this world is to make people laugh. Rather, I did believe that. Then I discovered my passion for theatre at Center Stage and realized it’s not just about laughs. It’s about smiles. It’s about entertainment. It’s about bringing people together. It’s about making audiences forget their personal troubles and the problems in the world and just enjoy the moment you bring them as an entertainer. That’s why I always wanted to put a comedy show on at Center Stage. Combining my two passions in one. I am excited to share my enthusiasm with the audience and can’t wait for show night.”

Joining Sanzo on stage will be Harper Liles, Kevin Dolan and headliner Dan Kalwhite.

Dolan has become a regular on the Connecticut and New York comedy scene.

“I started out as a professional actor for almost 30 years, until I discovered bacon, steak and chocolate frosting, thus ending my time in front of the camera,” said Dolan.

Working in episodic television, stage and film, Dolan offers wry observations on a life in show business always narrowly missing that brass ring. He invites you to come, participate and laugh at his commentary on pop culture, marriage, his Catholic childhood, his dysfunctional family, child rearing, Hollywood and Broadway, news headlines and more.

Over the last nine years, Kalwhite has shared the stage with some of the funniest people in comedy: Kyle Kinane, T.J. Miller, Big Jay Oakerson, Sebastian Maniscalco, Rachel Feinstein and Mark Normand to name a few.

For reservations, call the box office at 203-225-6079 or visit www.centerstageshelton.org.