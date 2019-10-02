Saracen Casino Resort partially opens in Arkansas

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — The largest tourism investment project in Arkansas has partially opened.

The Saracen Casino Annex in Pine Bluff opened Tuesday morning. The annex is part of the $350 million Saracen Casino Resort project owned and operated by the Oklahoma-based Quapaw Nation. The casino resort is expected to open next June.

About 10,000 guests have visited the 300-slot-machine annex since Friday’s surprise “soft opening.” Quapaw Nation officials say they plan to employ 1,100 people permanently at the Saracen Casino Resort.

More than 200 are employed at the annex and a new nearby convenience store and gas station. Most hires came from Pine Bluff.

The project is expected to feature 2,000 slot machines and 50 gambling tables along with a 300-room hotel with a fire safety and an emergency services facility.