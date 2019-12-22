Satanists, live Nativity share space in Delaware town

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Two weekend events recently brought a group of Satanists and hundreds of Christian worshippers together in the middle of a Delaware town.

Hundreds of people attended a live nativity Saturday night in Georgetown, while a group of Satanists held a quiet vigil nearby, The News Journal reported.

The Satanist organizers said their vigil marked the winter solstice and celebrated religious diversity and equal rights during the holiday season. The group describes itself as a “non-theistic Delaware-based modern Satanic group."

A group called the Good Ole Boy Foundation is sponsoring the nativity scene each night until Christmas.

“Everybody has the right to celebrate whatever they celebrate," Georgetown resident Katie Rohlfing told the newspaper.