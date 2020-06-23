Scalp discovered in Joplin campground

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a human scalp was discovered in a Joplin campground.

Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings said the owner of the Holly Haven Campground on the southwest side of Joplin found the scalp Saturday morning near a pond, The Joplin Globe reports.

Cadavar dogs and a dive team were sent to the scene but found nothing. The scalp has been taken to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab for analysis.

Jennings said the scalp was probably dragged to the campground by animals.

The sheriff said the hair on the scalp was braided. But hair color and gender will have to be determined by the lab.

Jennings declined to discuss if the find might be related to any unsolved crimes in the Joplin area.