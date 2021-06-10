Schembechler son, players say Michigan coach knew of abuse COREY WILLIAMS and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER, Associated Press June 10, 2021 Updated: June 10, 2021 5:11 p.m.
1 of17 Matt Schembechler, son of former University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler, participates in a news conference, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Novi, Mich. Schembechler described Thursday how he was molested and sexually assaulted by the team's longtime doctor and how his father turned a blind eye when he was told about the abuse. Jose Juarez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Gilvanni Johnson, a former University of Michigan football player, speaks about his experiences as a survivor of sexual assault by the teams longtime doctor Robert E. Anderson on Thursday, June 10, 2021, during a press conference in Novi, Mich. One of legendary University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler’s sons and two of his former players described in detail Thursday how they were molested by the team's longtime doctor and how Schembechler turned a blind eye when they told him about the abuse, telling one to “toughen up” and punching his son in anger. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Jake May/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Daniel Kwiatkowski, a former University of Michigan football player, speaks about his experiences as a survivor of sexual assault by the teams longtime doctor Robert E. Anderson on Thursday, June 10, 2021, during a press conference in Novi, Mich. One of legendary University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler’s sons and two of his former players described in detail Thursday how they were molested by the team's longtime doctor and how Schembechler turned a blind eye when they told him about the abuse, telling one to “toughen up” and punching his son in anger. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Jake May/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 FILE - In this Dec. 21, 1977, file photo, Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler is seen during picture day at Citrus College in Azusa, Calif. Matt Schembechler, a son of the legendary coach, was among the hundreds of men who were sexually assaulted by a campus doctor, and he will speak publicly about the abuse along with two players who also were victims in the 1970s and '80s, lawyers said Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Anonymous/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 FILE - This file photo, date and location not known, provided by the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan, shows Dr. Robert E. Anderson. A son of legendary University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler was among the hundreds of men who were sexually assaulted by Anderson, a campus doctor, and he will speak publicly about the abuse along with two players who also were victims in the 1970s and '80s, lawyers said Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Robert Kalmbach/Bentley Historical Library University of Michigan via AP, File) Robert Kalmbach/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Matt Schembechler, left, son of legendary University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler, speaks about his experiences as a survivor of sexual assault by the teams longtime doctor Robert E. Anderson on Thursday, June 10, 2021, during a press conference in Novi, Mich. His attorney Mick Grewal is sitting to his right. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Jake May/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Former University of Michigan football player Gilvanni Johnson, foreground, answers a question from the media during a news conference, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Novi, Mich. Seated next to him is attorney Dennis Mulvihill. Johnson said it was common knowledge among their teammates that Dr. Robert E. Anderson abused players during the mandatory physicals they had to get from him. Jose Juarez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Daniel Kwiatkowski, a former University of Michigan football player, speaks about his experiences as a survivor of sexual assault by the teams longtime doctor Robert E. Anderson on Thursday, June 10, 2021, during a press conference in Novi, Mich. One of legendary University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler’s sons and two of his former players described in detail Thursday how they were molested by the team's longtime doctor and how Schembechler turned a blind eye when they told him about the abuse, telling one to “toughen up” and punching his son in anger. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Jake May/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Matt Schembechler, son of legendary University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler, speaks about his experiences as a survivor of sexual assault by the teams longtime doctor Robert E. Anderson on Thursday, June 10, 2021, during a press conference in Novi, Mich. One of legendary University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler’s sons and two of his former players described in detail Thursday how they were molested by the team's longtime doctor and how Schembechler turned a blind eye when they told him about the abuse, telling one to “toughen up” and punching his son in anger. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Jake May/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Gilvanni Johnson, a former University of Michigan football player, speaks about his experiences as a survivor of sexual assault by the teams longtime doctor Robert E. Anderson on Thursday, June 10, 2021, during a press conference in Novi, Mich. One of legendary University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler’s sons and two of his former players described in detail Thursday how they were molested by the team's longtime doctor and how Schembechler turned a blind eye when they told him about the abuse, telling one to “toughen up” and punching his son in anger. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Jake May/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Matt Schembechler, son of legendary University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler, speaks about his experiences as a survivor of sexual assault by the teams longtime doctor Robert E. Anderson on Thursday, June 10, 2021, during a press conference in Novi, Mich. One of legendary University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler’s sons and two of his former players described in detail Thursday how they were molested by the team's longtime doctor and how Schembechler turned a blind eye when they told him about the abuse, telling one to “toughen up” and punching his son in anger. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Jake May/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
NOVI, Mich. (AP) — One of legendary University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler’s sons and two of his former players described in detail Thursday how they were molested by the team's longtime doctor and how Schembechler turned a blind eye when they told him about the abuse, telling one to “toughen up” and punching his son in anger.
Matt Schembechler, 62, and former Wolverines players Daniel Kwiatkowski and Gilvanni Johnson told similar stories about how Dr. Robert E. Anderson, who died in 2008, molested and digitally penetrated them during physical exams decades ago. They also talked about how Bo Schembechler, a Michigan icon whose statue stands outside a university building that bears his name, refused to protect them and allowed Anderson to continue abusing players and other patients for years.
Written By
COREY WILLIAMS and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER