School board gives Shelton superintendent high marks

SHELTON — Superintendent Ken Saranich earned high marks in his first six months on the job, according to the Board of Education evaluation approved Wednesday.
Saranich earned a score of 3.5, on a scale of 0 to 4, and with it had his contract extended one year, board chair Kathy Yolish said. Saranich’s contract is now three years, and his salary for 2021-22 will be $205,000, including a $2,500 annuity. Saranich earned a salary of $179,875 in 2020, when he was assistant superintendent. He was promoted to the top spot in the city school system effective Jan. 1, 2021.