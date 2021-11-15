School chief cashes out leave, becomes California's top paid

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — The head of a Southern California school district is the state's highest paid K-12 administrator for the third year in a row after taking advantage of various perks, including one that allows him to cash out sick time that ballooned to 85 days this year.
Ontario-Montclair School District Superintendent James Hammond in July exchanged 110 total days of leave — including 25 days of vacation — for $167,596 in extra pay, the Southern California News Group reported Sunday. Last year, he cashed out 100 of the 105 days he accrued for an additional $152,360.