School officials expect declines in enrollment and funding

BALTIMORE (AP) — Thousands of students are missing from class in the Baltimore area.

The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that some don’t have internet access, and their school building is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Others may have dropped out.

School systems are tallying their students as part of an annual count required by state law. A decline in enrollment is expected to be significant in some school systems. And the consequences for public school funding for next year could be significant.

School systems are trying to find missing students. But officials say the economic downturn has forced some families to move or change phone numbers. Working parents also can’t make sure their children are online to access online instruction.

Baltimore City schools said that about 79% of the district’s students are taking classes online. The school system is handing out laptops as fast as it can, but some are still on back order.

In Anne Arundel County, enrollment is down by about 1,000 students or slightly more than 1%. About 93% of students are signing on for online instruction.