SHELTON — The present and past school superintendent head the list of the top 20 city and school salaries for 2020.

Ken Saranich, who assumed the superintendent post Jan. 1, 2021, earned $179,875 as assistant superintendent last year to top the list.

Beth Smith, who last year served as the district’s supervisor of special education and pupil services until named interim superintendent in March, placed second at $179,340. Smith announced her retirement last year and served as superintendent until Dec. 31, 2020. She has returned to her role as supervisor of special education and pupil services, where she will remain until the end of the present school year.

School Finance Director Richard Belden placed third at $168,318, and interim Shelton High Principal Kathy Riddle was fourth at $166,739.

The top city earner, and the only city official among the top 10, was patrolman John Youd at $163,221; $34,130 of that was special duty pay.

Human Resources Director Carole Pannozzo, who earned $162,772, and Director Curriculum Kristen Santilli, who earned $162,746, were next, followed by the five principals and two assistant principals.

Mayor Mark Lauretti placed 17th on the top 20 salary list. Lauretti earned $142,093.89 in 2020.

The top city earners were dominated by the police department, with nine among the top earners last year. Police Chief Shawn Sequeira placed 18th on the list at $137,683.

Among the top city earners, two patrolmen, Youd and Selwyn Sebourne, were the top two, followed by lieutenants Michael McPadden and Brian Yerzak, Detective Richard Bango and Sergeant Mark Siglinger. Following Lauretti and Sequeria were Lt. Robert Kozlowsky and patrolman Manuel Dominguez.

