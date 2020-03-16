Shelton schools, Whitsons partner to feed local students

Shelton schools and Whitsons Food Service are joining forces to keep children fed while the schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shelton schools closed Friday, March 13, until further notice. Under order from Gov. Ned Lamont, all schools in the state will close today, Monday, March 16. As of Monday at 3 p.m., there were 26 confirmed cases in Connecticut, none in Shelton.

Interim Superintendent Beth Smith alerted parents online today that the district, in conjunction with Whitsons Food Service, will be offering bagged breakfast and lunch free of charge for all students 18 and younger enrolled in the Shelton public schools and Holy Trinity Catholic Academy beginning Wednesday, March 18.

Smith said parents can pick up breakfast and lunch beginning Wednesday, and continuing Monday through Friday during school closure, between 9 a.m. and noon in the Shelton High School bus loop.

“During this time, the high school’s Meadow Street gates will be closed in order to keep the flow of traffic on Meadow Street moving,” said Smith. “All participants may enter and exit the high school grounds via the North Constitution Boulevard entrance.”

Smith asked parents to continue to check the district website and Facebook page on a regular basis for updates.

